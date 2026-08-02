The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has sought a response from the Principal Secretary, Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training (DTE), Punjab, in connection with allegations of irregularities in recruitments and the grant of affiliations to private colleges by IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU).

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The directions were issued on the basis of a letter submitted by Kapurthala Municipal Councillor Amardeep Gujral, who, in a complaint to the bureau, alleged discrepancies in recruitments at the university and furnished documentary evidence in support of his claims.

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Gujral's complaint alleged violations of recruitment norms and statutory procedures during the recruitment of Technical Assistants at the university.

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The complaint further alleged that the recruitment process was altered through unilateral decisions without obtaining the mandatory approval of the University's Board of Governors. It also alleged that interviews carrying 40 marks were conducted despite the Punjab Government's policy of not holding interviews for Group B, C, and D posts.

The complaint further questioned the examination process, alleging that candidates were not permitted to retain copies of the question papers or answer sheets for verification with the official answer key. It also alleged that only a single set of question papers was used throughout the examination process.

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The complaint further alleged that interviews of nearly 40 candidates from the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Department began after official working hours without proper record maintenance and that no practical or skill assessment was conducted despite the technical nature of the post.

Apart from the recruitment issue, the complaint also raised questions over the grant of affiliation to private colleges offering Allied and Healthcare courses during 2025.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Sunday formally sought comments from the Principal Secretary, Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training.

In a letter issued on August 2, 2026, the Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, wrote to the Principal Secretary, Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training, stating: "The complaint of applicant Amardeep Gujral is being forwarded to you for requisite action. If there is any action which may be initiated on the matter by the Vigilance Bureau, a clear recommendation regarding the same be sent to this office."

The Vigilance Bureau also stated that it has not initiated any inquiry into the matter so far.