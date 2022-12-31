Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests 13th suspect in vehicle fitness certificate scam

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 30

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Rajesh Sahota of Balmik Mohalla, Hoshiarpur, for colluding with Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI), Jalandhar, Naresh Kaler, in a vehicle fitness certificates scam. The VB has confiscated his mobile phone which would be sent to data experts to gather leads in the scam.

Divulging the details here today, a spokesperson of the Bureau said the VB had conducted a surprise check at the office of Jalandhar MVI and exposed organised corruption being done for issuing fitness certificates without conducting inspections of commercial and private vehicles on a large scale in connivance with private agents.

He added that the Vigilance Bureau on the basis of evidence had registered a case under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 420 and 120-B of the IPC at the VB police station, Jalandhar. In this case 12 suspects had been arrested. Investigation of this case was under way and the remaining absconding suspects would be arrested soon, he said.