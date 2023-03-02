Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests SHO, head constable in graft case

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 1

During its anti-corruption campaign on Wednesday, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) nabbed Sub Inspector Rachpal Singh, earlier posted as Phagwara (Sadar) SHO, and Head Constable Sukhjit Singh also posted at the same police station for allegedly extorting money through illegal confinement and demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

A VB spokesperson said the suspects were arrested on the complaint of Rajwant Kaur, a resident of Fauji Colony, Randhirpur, in Sultanpur Lodhi, She had lodged a complaint on the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption action line in this regard.

The complainant had alleged that the police officials had demanded Rs 2,50,000 as a bribe to release her son who was allegedly illegally confined in the police station by them. Later, a deal was struck at Rs 50,000.

Her son was released by the suspects from confinement 20 hours after taking the bribe, the complainant had said. The spokesperson said the VB had arrested both the suspect officials after finding them guilty for taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 and extorting money through illegal confinement from the complainant and others in the case.

A case under Sections 347, 389 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both police personnel at the VB police station in Jalandhar in this regard.