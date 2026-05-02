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Home / Jalandhar / Punjabi critic, short story writer to receive literary honours

Punjabi critic, short story writer to receive literary honours

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Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Mahilpur (Hoshiarpur), Updated At : 04:50 AM May 02, 2026 IST
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Renowned Punjabi critic Dr JB Sekhon and noted short story writer Ajmer Sidhu have been selected for two prestigious literary honours to be conferred at a special ceremony on May 4 at 10 am at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall, Jalandhar.

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Dr Sekhon, Head of the Punjabi Department at Sri Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Mahilpur, will be honoured with the Gadri Bhai Santokh Singh Memorial Award for his significant contribution to literary criticism. Ajmer Sidhu, a prominent Punjabi fiction writer from Nawanshahr, will receive the Gadri Baba Jawala Singh Memorial Award in recognition of his achievements in Punjabi short story writing.

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The awards are being presented by Sahit Kala Kendra with the support of IPSA Australia. Sharing details of the event, Kendra president Prof Dr Gopal Singh Buttar and general secretary Narendra Pal Kang stated that both awardees will be presented with a cash prize of Rs 21,000 each, along with a shawl and a memento in recognition of their creative excellence.

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The event will be attended by former principal of Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, and eminent sports writer Dr Jaspal Singh as the chief guest, while distinguished Punjabi poet Prof Surjit Judge will attend as the guest of honour.

Notably, prominent progressive poet Sarabjit Sohi, along with Jaskaran Singh and associates from IPSA Australia, will join the event online, adding an international dimension to the literary gathering.

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