Punjabi Sahitya Sabha condemns violence against women in Manipur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 26

A meeting of Punjabi Sahitya Sabha, Hoshiarpur, was recently held under the chairmanship of its president, Madan Veera. Veera and General Secretary Jaswant Rai expressed their anguish over the scenes unfolding in the strife-torn Manipur. This comes after a video recently surfaced on the Internet, showing two women from one of the warring communities in the northeastern state being paraded naked by some men from the other side. The panel members said that the incident has shamed the country.

The members said that it is not just the Manipur Government that is to blame, but also the Centre. They demanded that the perpetrators be brought to book.

