‘Punjabiyo, kiven ho? Charhdi kala vich ho?’: When PM Modi invoked Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Jalandhar on Friday invoked Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat.

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The PM arrived on the stage sporting a green turban, began his speech in Punjabi and referred to the Sikh gurus, Guru Ravidas, Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Teja Singh Samundari.

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Addressing the gathering, the PM said, “Aj Punjab di is guruan peeran di dharti te tuhade sareyan de vich aa ke mainu maan mehssos ho reha hai. (Arriving at this land of gurus and sages makes me proud). Punjabiyon kiven ho? Charhdi kala vich ho? (Punjabis, how are you? In high spirits?)

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The PM was honoured with a shawl bearing the Gurmukhi alphabet along with a kirpan and a painting of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Later, invoking Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the PM said, “Punjab is the land of Sher-e-Punjab Maharja Ranjit Singh. During his reign, Punjab had “khushhali, suraksha ki guarantee and sadbhav” (happiness, guarantee of protection and mutual brotherhood).”

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Meanwhile, speaking of laying the foundation stone of a Sikh museum at Kurukshetra, Modi said, “The museum will further the tradition of Sikhs. It will take the wisdom of the gurus to the coming generations. It will be a centre of inspiration to uphold the gurus’ tradition of sacrifice and service.”

Paying tributes to Teja Singh Samundari, the PM said, “I offer my respects to ‘Punjab ke mahan sapoot’ Teja Singh Sammaundri on his 100th martyrdom day. He made countless sacrifices for the protection of Sikhs and led many movements. He dedicated his life to the service of the motherland.”

Speaking of Guru Ravidas, the PM said, “Shri Guru Ravidas was a symbol of social cohesion and harmony.”