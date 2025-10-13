Punjab’s Avik Bhatia to represent India at Asian Youth Games 2025 in Bahrain

In an achievement for Indian equestrian sports, Avik Bhatia has been selected to represent India in showjumping at the Asian Youth Games 2025, scheduled to be held in Bahrain. This marks the first time a rider from Punjab will don national colours in an equestrian showjumping event at the Asian Youth Games.

The 17-year-old has topped the national merit list following an exceptional season, earning his place on the Indian team. With more than 40 medals won across international, national, and regional showjumping competitions during 2024-25, Avik has firmly established himself as one of the brightest young talents in Indian equestrian sport. For the last three years, he has been declared as the best rider in Delhi Horse Show. He has also been upgraded from the children’s to young rider’s category.

Avik began playing at the age of seven. His father, Naveen Bhatia, is the regional head of Fortis Healthcare Ltd. Originally from Balachaur, Nawanshahr, Naveen told The Tribune, “We are a family of animal lovers, and Avik naturally inherited this trait.”

He spent the first four years of his life in Nawanshahr before the family relocated to Gurgaon following his father’s job transfer.

Avik will be competing aboard his seven-year-old BB’s NirBhau (Nathan), a horse noted for its agility and strong competitive temperament.

This is not his first stint representing India. He was a part of the Indian Children’s Team in 2022 and went on to win an individual bronze medal at the Asian Equestrian Federation Cup (Youth).

Avik receives his training in the Netherlands and also trains horses himself.

Naveen highlighted several challenges, noting that Avik is currently in Class XII and has to balance his studies alongside his training. “In showjumping, it’s not just about the rider — the horse’s fitness is equally important. Ensuring that both the rider and horse remain fit and injury-free is crucial,” he shared.