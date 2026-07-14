Punjab’s Chaitanya Dhaliwal selected for India’s U-20 Water Polo Team for aquatics championship

In a proud moment for Punjab, 19-year-old Chaitanya Dhaliwal, an emerging water polo player and goalkeeper from the Punjab Institute of Sports (PIS) Water Polo Centre, Jalandhar, has been selected to represent India at the Asian Age Group U-20 Aquatics Championship to be held in Thailand.

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Chaitanya has already won the Best Goalkeeper award at the Junior Nationals as well as the All India University Championships.

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His coach, Umesh Sharma, credited Chaitanya's exceptional reflexes, defensive skills and consistency under the crossbar for earning him a place in the national squad.

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Chaitanya has trained at the PIS Water Polo Centre in Jalandhar throughout his sporting journey under Sharma's guidance. The coach, who has mentored him for the past eight years, expressed confidence that Chaitanya's experience and dedication would help him excel at the continental championship and make the country proud.

District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh congratulated the young goalkeeper on his achievement, saying that his hard work had finally borne fruit. He also encouraged more youngsters to take up sports and pursue excellence.

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Chaitanya is the son of Advocate Tajinder Dhaliwal and Tanvi Dhaliwal.

The Punjab Swimming Association also congratulated Chaitanya and his family. CEO Balraj Sharma, president Surjit Singh Sandhu, general secretary Anuj Sharma and Dhyan Chand Awardee Sushil Kohli wished him success at the championship in Thailand.