DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Punjab’s Chaitanya Dhaliwal selected for India’s U-20 Water Polo Team for aquatics championship

Punjab’s Chaitanya Dhaliwal selected for India’s U-20 Water Polo Team for aquatics championship

Chaitanya has already won the Best Goalkeeper award at the Junior Nationals as well as the All India University Championships

article_Author
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:48 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chaitanya Dhaliwal. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

In a proud moment for Punjab, 19-year-old Chaitanya Dhaliwal, an emerging water polo player and goalkeeper from the Punjab Institute of Sports (PIS) Water Polo Centre, Jalandhar, has been selected to represent India at the Asian Age Group U-20 Aquatics Championship to be held in Thailand.

Advertisement

Chaitanya has already won the Best Goalkeeper award at the Junior Nationals as well as the All India University Championships.

Advertisement

His coach, Umesh Sharma, credited Chaitanya's exceptional reflexes, defensive skills and consistency under the crossbar for earning him a place in the national squad.

Advertisement

Chaitanya has trained at the PIS Water Polo Centre in Jalandhar throughout his sporting journey under Sharma's guidance. The coach, who has mentored him for the past eight years, expressed confidence that Chaitanya's experience and dedication would help him excel at the continental championship and make the country proud.

District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh congratulated the young goalkeeper on his achievement, saying that his hard work had finally borne fruit. He also encouraged more youngsters to take up sports and pursue excellence.

Advertisement

Chaitanya is the son of Advocate Tajinder Dhaliwal and Tanvi Dhaliwal.

The Punjab Swimming Association also congratulated Chaitanya and his family. CEO Balraj Sharma, president Surjit Singh Sandhu, general secretary Anuj Sharma and Dhyan Chand Awardee Sushil Kohli wished him success at the championship in Thailand.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts