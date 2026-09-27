Punjab’s new pension scheme notification faces employee backlash

The Punjab Government’s latest notification on its new pension framework, the Defined Contributory Pension Scheme (DCPS), has triggered fresh opposition from employee organisations, with the Old Pension Restoration Struggle Committee alleging that the move falls short of the state’s 2022 commitment to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Under the new framework, the government has stated that employees will receive a guaranteed pension based on OPS principles. However, the scheme will continue to be contributory, meaning employees will have to contribute towards their pension. In contrast, the traditional OPS provides a defined pension benefit without any employee contribution.

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Gurdial Mann, district convener of the committee in Nawanshahr, said the government had issued a notification on November 18, 2022, announcing the restoration of OPS benefits for employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS). However, he alleged that the notification remained incomplete and that employees had been demanding its implementation ever since.

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The latest notification has further heightened employees’ concerns. Mann alleged that instead of implementing its earlier commitment, the government was introducing a different pension arrangement, which employee organisations had already opposed.

The issue holds significance for government employees as the pension framework determines how retirement benefits are calculated and disbursed after years of service. The committee has demanded that the government withdraw the latest notification and implement the Old Pension Scheme.

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Mann said employee representatives had also approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking implementation of the 2022 notification. He claimed that the court had given the state government’s Chief Secretary one month to act on the ruling dispensation’s earlier commitment. According to him, the government issued the DCPS notification in response to pressure arising from the court proceedings.

He further claimed that a similar scheme had earlier been introduced by the Centre for its employees but was rejected by them. He alleged that the Punjab Government was now attempting to implement the same model in the state.

Jujhar Sahungra, district president of the BEd Teachers Front, said ministers at both the Centre and in Punjab had repeatedly maintained that the NPS and the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) were beneficial for employees. “If these schemes are so beneficial, ministers, MLAs and MPs should give up the old pension scheme and adopt the new pension system themselves,” he said.

Sahungra further said that before coming to power, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had promised government employees that the OPS would be restored in the first Cabinet meeting if the party formed the government in Punjab. He alleged that instead of fulfilling that promise and implementing the 2022 notification, the government was issuing fresh notifications, which he described as a mockery of employees’ demands.

The committee warned that it would intensify its agitation if the government failed to withdraw the latest notification and implement the Old Pension Scheme.