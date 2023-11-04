Purse snatched from cashier

Phagwara: An unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreant snatched a purse from a woman in Hargobind Nagar here. The victim, identified as Harleen Kaur, a resident of Batala, was working as cashier in HDFC Bank, Phagwara branch. The incident took place while she was returning to her rented house after work. She told the police that the purse contained a mobile phone, keys of the bank, Rs 1,000 and ATM cards. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC against the suspect. OC

Two nabbed with 10-gm heroin

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two drug peddlers on the charge of selling heroin. The suspects have been identified as Vinod Kumar, alias Sonu Mota, a resident of Jain Colony, Shahkot, and Naresh Kumar, alias Akash, a resident of Said Pur Jhirri village falling under the Shahkot police station. Investigating officer (IO) Jasbir Singh said 10 grams of heroin were recovered from their possession. A case under Sections 21(b), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects. OC

Man booked for negligent driving

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked a car driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Investigating officer (IO) Govinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Ranvir Singh, a resident of Chak Bahmannia near the toll plaza. In his complaint to the police, Sandeep Singh, a resident of Rai Ke Kalan village falling under the Nand Garh police station, Bathinda, said the suspect, who was driving the car at a high speed and in a negligent manner, hit his wife Amandeep Kaur at Nihaluwal village on September 15. She suffered serious injuries in the mishap. She succumbed to her injuries on September 23. The investigating officer said a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving on a public road) of the IPC has been registered against the car driver. OC

Height of callousness

Jalandhar: Despite the fact that air quality these days has become a cause for concern in the district with increase in farm fire cases, crackers were burnt during the concluding ceremony of the Surjit Hockey Tournament in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh

