Purse snatching in posh locality raises concern

Two unidentified bike-borne youth reportedly committed the crime
Our Correspondent
Updated At : 03:17 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
A purse-snatching incident in the city’s upscale Hargobind Nagar locality has raised concerns about public safety. Two unidentified motorcycle-borne youth reportedly snatched a purse from a pedestrian, identified as Bimla, a resident of Prempura locality. The snatching took place in broad daylight at Hargobind Nagar, considered one of Phagwara’s posh neighbourhoods. The police have registered a case in this connection and are examining CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the accused.

Besides, the police have arrested several persons in separate cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In the first case, Tarandeep, a resident of Chachoki, was apprehended with 8 gm of heroin. In the second case Sunil Bangar was arrested with 45 grams of intoxicant powder from Pandwa village, while another resident, Jaskaran, was found in possession of 55 grams of a similar substance.

The police confirmed that these arrests were part of intensified efforts to curb the sale and distribution of narcotics in the rural and urban fringes of the district.

In the third incident, three individuals — Dhyan Singh, Bhajan Singh, and Sandeep Kumar — all residents of Rihana Jattan village were arrested while allegedly consuming intoxicants in the public area. The police said these individuals were taken into custody on the spot and legal proceedings under the NDPS Act were initiated against them.

