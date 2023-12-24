Pvt bus stolen from Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, December 23
A private company bus was stolen from the local bus stand on Friday night.
According to information, a bus of Kartar bus company, Jalandhar, had come to Hoshiarpur a day ago in the evening. Bus driver Rakesh Kumar said they had parked the bus at the bus stand at 6.20 pm. Next morning when they came back to take the bus, it was not there.
They informed the bus company and the police about the theft. The police checked the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area around bus stand. Through the footage, the police saw the bus being driven away by some unidentified persons at night.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iranian drone ‘attack’ hit chemical tanker off near India: Pentagon
The incident took place 200 nautical miles from the coast of...
Retired police officer shot dead by militants in J-K’s Baramulla
Mohammad Shafi was shot inside a mosque early today
Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway
Police struggling to regulate the traffic
No offence under SC/ST Act if abuse is not in public: Allahabad High Court
The court makes the observation while quashing a case agains...
Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal
Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...