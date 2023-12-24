Pvt bus stolen from Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 23

A private company bus was stolen from the local bus stand on Friday night.

According to information, a bus of Kartar bus company, Jalandhar, had come to Hoshiarpur a day ago in the evening. Bus driver Rakesh Kumar said they had parked the bus at the bus stand at 6.20 pm. Next morning when they came back to take the bus, it was not there.

They informed the bus company and the police about the theft. The police checked the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area around bus stand. Through the footage, the police saw the bus being driven away by some unidentified persons at night.

