Private hospitals halt Ayushman Bharat patients' treatment

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 10

In protest against the non-payment of dues, the empanelled private hospitals in the district have suspended all services under All Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana). The doctors say Rs 250 crore has been pending with the state government for the last six months and despite their repeated requests the dues were not cleared.

Patients at receiving end Malkit Singh, a resident of Basti Sheikh, said he admitted his wife to a private hospitals on Sunday as her delivery was due for today, but the doctors denied accepting the Ayushman card. He said in the fight between the hospitals and the government, it is the patients who are suffering the most. 1.5 cr treated under scheme in state Dr Paramjit Mann told Jalandhar Tribune that from December 29, 2021, to May 8 this year, as many as 1.5 crore patients have been treated by private hospitals under the scheme. He said on an average eight to 10 patients visit a hospital in the Doaba belt on a daily basis and cashless treatment was being provided to these patients.

The doctors said the hospitals were going bankrupt, therefore they were left with no other option but to stop admit new patients and suspend the services.

Talking to Jalandhar Tribune, Dr Paramjit Mann, president, Punjab chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), said there are about 700 hospitals empanelled with Ayushmaan in Punjab and they have been working smoothly for the last three years, but after August last year when SBI General Insurance joined as insurance company for the scheme everything started going in wrong direction.

He said hospitals have not received their claim payments after December even after several meetings of IMA officials with the Health Minister, the Health Secretary and SHA officials.

He further said a meeting of the IMA Ayushmaan Core Committee was held on May 5 and all the members were of the view that as all the hospitals have exhausted their resources and they are on the verge of bankruptcy because they do not have funds to pay salaries to staff, meeting day-to-day expenses of hospitals. Besides, creditors who were supplying medicines and implants to hospitals have stopped giving them medicines and implants because of non-clearance of their bills.

“As the government has issued Ayushman cards to all, the cash work of hospitals, which earlier was helpful in sustaining the expenses, have come down to 10 per cent and now it’s not possible for hospitals to work further under debt,” he added.

Dr Mann said there are many facilities which are not available in government sector like paediatrics, cardiology, oncology and urology, etc, and its empanelled hospitals related to these facilities, who have suffered the most because of non-payment of claims and these hospitals are not in a position to continue with their services.

He said members of the IMA, Punjab, and other doctors have decided that until they receive at least 80% of their claim amount, they will not resume work under Ayushman. He said it was only the government responsible for the chaos arising out of non-treatment of newborn babies or other patients in emergency situations.