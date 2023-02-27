PWD activist gets berth in zonal railway users' panel

Jalandhar, February 26
Amarjit Singh Anand, Activist of Disability sector and Expert Member of the State Advisory Board, has been given berth in Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee from February 1 to January 31, 2025. The committee of Railway users, with its headquarters Northern Railway at Delhi, comprises the Delhi, Ferozepur, Lucknow, Moradabad and Ambala Divisions. These divisions will cover states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Delhi. Amarjit Singh Anand said the Railway has the biggest network of the railway station and train users. As member I shall have in my agenda to improve comforts and safe journey.
He said the Prime Minister Accessible India Campaign was to ensure that persons with disabilities, comprising notified 21 disabilities get best accessibility to railway stations, platforms and trains.
Anand said his agenda was to work on getting policy of free reserved parking for the person with disability and to get self-employment created for persons above 40 for getting licence of modernised reservations and booths of eatables.
Notably, the 68-year-old activist is a member of the Juvenile Justice Board, District Election Committee and a local-level committee for intellectual disability. He was also recently appointed as a member of the state grant-in-aid committee. He is also the founder and president of the Chaanan Association and Chaanan Vocational Centre (for the past 26 years).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP
Minister Gopal Rai and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are a...
Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus
Navjot Singh, a third-year student of computer engineering a...
Charred bodies found in Haryana SUV are that of 2 kidnapped men from Rajasthan, confirms forensic report
The families of the deceased alleged that they were beaten a...