PWD Minister gives Rs 5L grant to Bhagwan Valmiki Ashram

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 8

Punjab Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Harbhajan Singh on Saturday stressed that it is the need of the hour to follow the path shown by Valmiki, in order to create an ideal society. He was participating in the Shobha Yatra to mark Parkash Utsav of Valmiki, when he made these remarks.

Addressing the crowd gathered during the Shobha Yatra, the minister said that the teaching of ideal life as described by Bhagwan Valmiki centuries ago through his composition Ramayana are still relevant even in this day and age. On this auspicious occasion, the minister also emphasised the need to provide education to all children.

The minister also announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh for the Bhagwan Valmiki Ashram, Shakti Nagar. He also pledged support to the Bhagwan Valmiki Utsav Committee.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, SDM Balbir Raj Singh and Bhagwan Valmiki Utsav Committee Punjab president Vipan Sabharwal were also present.