The trio of Alisha, Pooja and Samta from Hans Raj Mahila Mahavidyalaya has become locally popular. They outshine in every inter-college quiz competition that they participate in.

They have already been declared champions in dozen-odd inter-college contests and more recently they won a gold medal in the Guru Nanak Dev University Zonal Youth Festival and a silver in the Inter-Zonal Youth Festival.

“Unlike other competitions, there is years of hard work, a lot of memorisation and updation on daily basis that goes into winning the quizzes. From static general knowledge to current affairs, from mythology to space science, from geography to commerce or literature, there is an endless list of topics that we need to cover for quiz contests”, said the quiz experts.

“But we enjoy doing that”, said Alisha adding that there is just a little planning that we do for this. “Our quiz in charge and faculty member Binoo Gupta has been coaching us for all this. We have a WhatsApp group on which each member keeps on adding whatever new good digital resource that they keep on getting. We share daily news clips of things that we need to remember for long. We do a research also related to the current issues and whatever we find, we keep adding to this pool. Whenever we get time, we go through these notes and keep on adding to our knowledge”, said Pooja.

Gupta has ensured that every subject teacher supports the quiz team. “A student has been attached with every teacher - be it of history, geography, science or commerce. They keep on sharing updates and new topics with the students. The students at their end make proper notes and bullet points, which come handy whenever a new quiz is announced”, he said.

A BBA student, Alisha says, “I have been a part of the college quiz team since the first year. Our performance is assessed and accordingly our in charge decides about the main team and the extra team members. Even if I am in the main team, I am constantly under pressure to keep on performing well to retain that slot. Our senior Shivani, who had made it to the national level quiz, is also one of my main mentors. She keeps on visiting us, giving us new tips for adding to our talent.”

The trio have divided topics among themselves. While Alisha is good on topics like science, literature and geography, Pooja specialises on quiz topics like mythology, sports, history and business. “This makes us focus on our expert areas and split the vast, limitless syllabus among us to make a better team”, Alisha explained the strategy.

The trio aims to do MBA after their graduation. “We have already achieved one milestone for that. We perhaps won’t have to work on improving knowledge of current affairs for appearing in CAT or other entrance examination”, they beamed.