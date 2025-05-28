Rachel Gupta steps down as Miss Grand International, cites toxic environment, mistreatment

Rachel Gupta, the first Indian to be crowned Miss Grand International, has stepped down from her title less than a year after her historic win. The 20-year-old model from Jalandhar announced her decision on Wednesday, citing “broken promises, mistreatment, and a toxic environment” within the organisation as the reasons behind her move.

Rachel had won the Miss Grand International 2024 crown in a glittering ceremony held in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 25 last year. Her victory followed her earlier triumph in “Miss Grand India 2024”, organised by Glamanand in August last year, which earned her a spot at the international pageant.

In a heartfelt message to her followers, Rachel expressed her disappointment, saying the dream she had worked hard to achieve had turned into a painful experience. “This wasn’t an easy decision, but it was the right one for me,” she wrote. “I was filled with pride and hope to represent my country, but what followed were months of silence, disrespect, and neglect.” She added that a full video explaining her experience would be released soon.

However, the Miss Grand International Organisation painted a different picture. In a public statement posted on Instagram, the organisation claimed that Rachel had failed to meet her obligations as the reigning titleholder. It accused her of engaging in outside projects without permission and refusing to attend an official trip to Guatemala, which the organisation said amounted to a breach of contract.

“The Miss Grand International Organisation hereby announces the termination of Miss Rachel Gupta’s title, effective immediately,” the statement read. “She must return the crown within 30 days.”

Rachel first rose to international attention in 2022 when she won the Miss Super Talent of the World title in Paris at just 18. With her poised presence and strong stage performance, she quickly became a favourite in the Indian fashion and pageant scene.

When approached for a response, members of Rachel Gupta’s family said she would soon hold a press conference to share her side of the story in detail. They added that an official statement would also be posted on her social media platforms soon.