Rafi remembered on birth anniversary

Hoshiarpur, December 27
The Mohammed Rafi Cultural and Charitable Society, Hoshiarpur, celebrated the 99th birth anniversary of the singer in collaboration with the Music Department of Government College.
Music lovers enthusiastically participated in the event. The function began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by guests and dignitaries.
Society president Avtar Singh welcomed the guests and gave information about the life and journey of Rafi. He said Rafi was a pillar of music and a beacon of light for musicians. Master Kulwinder Singh said Rafi had left behind an invaluable treasure of melodious music for generations to come.
