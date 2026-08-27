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Home / Jalandhar / Rahimpur mandi murder case: One accused held, getaway car recovered

Rahimpur mandi murder case: One accused held, getaway car recovered

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:03 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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One of the accused has been arrested in the broad-daylight murder of 31-year-old Manpreet Singh alias Mapi at Rahimpur (mandi) vegetable market, while the car allegedly used by the assailants has also been recovered, DSP City Kulbhushan Sharma said on Wednesday.

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The accused, identified as Jaspal Singh alias Pala, a resident of Kathe, was arrested during a special naka laid by the police at Jalandhar Road Bypass Chowk, the DSP said. He was subsequently produced before a court, which granted the police one-day remand for further interrogation.

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The DSP said the accused was being questioned to establish the sequence of events, ascertain the roles of the other accused and determine the motive behind the murder. The recovered car has also been taken into possession as part of the investigation.

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Manpreet was shot dead in broad daylight at Rahimpur Mandi on Saturday. His two friends, Gurjit Saini and Prabhjot, were also injured in the firing and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The police had earlier registered a case against four persons, naming Jaspal Singh alias Pala, Atinderpal Singh alias Tindar of Dhadiyala and Amanjit Singh alias Biru of Bhathe.

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The DSP said police teams were conducting search raids at various locations to nab the remaining accused. CCTV footage and technical surveillance were also being examined to trace the movements of the suspects and collect further evidence.

The police are also investigating a purported social media post that surfaced after the murder and allegedly claimed responsibility for the crime. The possibility of an old enmity or personal dispute is also being examined. Further investigation is in progress, the DSP said.

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