Rahul Gandhi to start yatra in Doaba from January 14

Jalandhar, January 10

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Doaba entering via Phillaur on January 14.

Congress MLA Phillaur Vikramjit Chaudhary said that Gandhi would reach Phillaur on the night of January 13, and start his yatra from 6 am the following morning. He would be covering 4 km on foot in one hour, taking small breaks in between. The yatra is expected to reach Goraya by 10 am. After some gap, he will be walking again towards Phagwara, where he would stay for the night at the Konika Resorts.

On January 15, Gandhi will be starting for Jalandhar. His yatra is expected to pass through at least eight intersections in the city areas, including the PAP Chowk, the BSF Chowk, the Ladowali Road, the PNB Chowk, the Madan Flour Mill Chowk, the Domoria Bridge, the Kishanpura Chowk, the Doaba Chowk and the Pathankot bypass Chowk. His and his team’s refreshment has been scheduled in between at Khalsa College. A booking has been done at the Avtar Residency in Adampur for his night stay. Adampur legislator Sukhwinder Kotli would be taking care of that. Then on his yatra, he would proceed towards Dasuya and Mukerian, and then ahead towards Pathankot.

Nearly 1,500-2,000 team members of the yatra who have been going with Rahul are expected to accompany him in Jalandhar. They are reportedly carrying their food and just that the local coordinators would be making some arrangements for them. Congress leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who is the in-charge of the rally, through this area, said that there would be several surprise elements en route. “The Punjab leaders and workers will join him in large numbers,” he said.