Rahul Gandhi to tour Punjab for 9 days: Congress

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 28

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra is expected to enter Punjab on the evening of January 10 via Shambhu Border, is likely to remain in the state for nine days.

A tentative route plan of Rahul Gandhi was shared by yatra coordinator and Congress MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal here today.

After passing through Rajpura, Khanna and Ludhiana, the foot march will enter Doaba via Phillaur on the sixth day. Passing through Goraya and Phagwara, it will halt at Jalandhar Cantt for the night.

In Jalandhar city, the march is being planned in such a way that it touches some important landmarks like Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk. It may also pass through Patel Chowk and Pathankot Chowk before it proceeds towards some parts of

Kartarpur and Adampur. After a night stay at Adampur, the yatra will pass through Cholang to proceed towards Dasuya and Mukerian to move on towards its last leg in Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra will culminate on January 26 when Rahul Gandhi is set to unfurl the flag in Kashmir, said Chabbewal.

The party sources said that he was unlikely to go to Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh. Gandhi’s plan to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple is also unclear so far. Chabbewal, however, clarified that Zira where the farmers have been protesting for the past seven months was not in Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled plan.

District Congress Committee (urban) chief Rajinder Beri, Jalandhar North MLA Bawa Henry and MC councillors Jasleen Sethi and Pawan Kumar were among those who attended the meeting with the Congress workers here.