Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

Fastway has accused Angad Dutta of stealing its modems, STB swapping

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The police outside the residence of district Youth Congress chief Angad Dutta in Jalandhar.

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, April 26

High drama was witnessed at Defence Colony on Monday late evening after a police team, on a complaint of Fastway company, conducted a raid at the residence of district Youth Congress president Angad Dutta and registered an FIR against him over allegations of hardware theft and illegal swapping of set top boxes (STBs).

When the police team reached outside the residence of Dutta along with the technical team of Fastway Company, Congress leaders, including district president Balraj Thakur, former MLA Rajinder Beri, and his lawyer, gathered at the spot and raised objections over the police functioning.

The Congress leaders reportedly asked the police to show a search warrant before entering the house, however, the police without paying any heed to the objections, entered the house by propping a ladder up against the main gate. The police searched his house for nearly 30 minutes and sealed one room.

Talking to The Tribune, Joybir Singh Kataria, the complainant and authorised representative of Fastway, said Dutta, who was working as local cable operator for their company, has stolen its modems and was involved in illegally swapping its STBs with the STBs of another competing company.

He claimed that the Youth Congress chief was selling broadband services of other companies but was using hardware, STB and wiring of the complainant firm. He said they have visited the houses of the subscribers, taken their written consent and have video footage to prove their claims. He further alleged that the youth leader was using his political influence in escaping the law.

He also said the company has suffered huge financial loss due to the alleged fraud committed by Dutta. “He has illegally taken 980 modems from the houses of subscribers (the cost of one modem is nearly Rs 3,500). Besides, 2,300 fiber to the home (FTTH) ports have also been taken off by Dutta and the cost of one FTTH is about Rs 1,000,” he added.

Meanwhile, refuting the claims of the Fastway, Dutta said the company was implicating him in a false case in order to build pressure among cable operators who choose to work with other companies and prefer selling other broadband services over Fastway’s Netplus. He said the allegations against him were baseless as he had all the bills and required documents of the equipment he purchased and installed at the houses of the subscribers.

“The hardware used for the broadband connection is provided by the company, I have no role in it. As far as the accusation of stealing modems is concerned, Fastway has its recovery team for the same. If a subscriber cancels the subscription, the team collects the same in a day or two. How can I steal that?” he added.

Dutta further alleged that the police raid at his residence was against the law. He said his legal team was working on the case and he would soon disclose the complete matter in public.

Navi Baradari,police station in-charge Manohar Lal said a case has been registered against Dutta under Sections 406 and 379 of the IPC. He said before the police reached the spot, the accused managed to escape.

He further said they had information that the modems and wires of the complainant company were stored at his residence. Therefore they conducted a raid there. “The investigation is underway, we are checking the system of the accused found in his room,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Sonia Gandhi approves Sunil Jakhar's removal from Congress posts, ex-PPCC chief to stay in party

2
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

3
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

4
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

5
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

6
Punjab

Kumar Vishwas files quashing petition against Punjab before Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

8
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

9
Punjab

After Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, his meeting with Navjot Sidhu creates ripples in party circles over next move of ex-PPCC chief

10
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party, meets Navjot Sidhu

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of Health and Home depts at his residence

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs

The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

7 arrested in Noida restro-bar brawl case; autopsy shows head, spleen injuries

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

The curious case of missing files at JIT

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

Five Jal BPEOs get charge of Nawanshahr block

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema