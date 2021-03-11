Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, April 26

High drama was witnessed at Defence Colony on Monday late evening after a police team, on a complaint of Fastway company, conducted a raid at the residence of district Youth Congress president Angad Dutta and registered an FIR against him over allegations of hardware theft and illegal swapping of set top boxes (STBs).

When the police team reached outside the residence of Dutta along with the technical team of Fastway Company, Congress leaders, including district president Balraj Thakur, former MLA Rajinder Beri, and his lawyer, gathered at the spot and raised objections over the police functioning.

The Congress leaders reportedly asked the police to show a search warrant before entering the house, however, the police without paying any heed to the objections, entered the house by propping a ladder up against the main gate. The police searched his house for nearly 30 minutes and sealed one room.

Talking to The Tribune, Joybir Singh Kataria, the complainant and authorised representative of Fastway, said Dutta, who was working as local cable operator for their company, has stolen its modems and was involved in illegally swapping its STBs with the STBs of another competing company.

He claimed that the Youth Congress chief was selling broadband services of other companies but was using hardware, STB and wiring of the complainant firm. He said they have visited the houses of the subscribers, taken their written consent and have video footage to prove their claims. He further alleged that the youth leader was using his political influence in escaping the law.

He also said the company has suffered huge financial loss due to the alleged fraud committed by Dutta. “He has illegally taken 980 modems from the houses of subscribers (the cost of one modem is nearly Rs 3,500). Besides, 2,300 fiber to the home (FTTH) ports have also been taken off by Dutta and the cost of one FTTH is about Rs 1,000,” he added.

Meanwhile, refuting the claims of the Fastway, Dutta said the company was implicating him in a false case in order to build pressure among cable operators who choose to work with other companies and prefer selling other broadband services over Fastway’s Netplus. He said the allegations against him were baseless as he had all the bills and required documents of the equipment he purchased and installed at the houses of the subscribers.

“The hardware used for the broadband connection is provided by the company, I have no role in it. As far as the accusation of stealing modems is concerned, Fastway has its recovery team for the same. If a subscriber cancels the subscription, the team collects the same in a day or two. How can I steal that?” he added.

Dutta further alleged that the police raid at his residence was against the law. He said his legal team was working on the case and he would soon disclose the complete matter in public.

Navi Baradari,police station in-charge Manohar Lal said a case has been registered against Dutta under Sections 406 and 379 of the IPC. He said before the police reached the spot, the accused managed to escape.

He further said they had information that the modems and wires of the complainant company were stored at his residence. Therefore they conducted a raid there. “The investigation is underway, we are checking the system of the accused found in his room,” he added.