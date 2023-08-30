Rail Coach Factory, Hockey Jalandhar emerge winners

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 29

Displaying excellent hockey skills, the teams of Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, in the girls’ category and Hockey Jalandhar in the boys’ category won the Gakhal-Surjit National Sports Day Hockey Tournament, which concluded today here at Surjit Hockey Stadium, Burlton Park.

In the finals, Rail Coach Factory defeated CRPF Jalandhar 4-1. Rail Coach Factory was leading 1-0 till lemon break. Aishwarya, R Railte, Taniya and Priyanka scored the goals for the winning Rail Coach Factory while Pinky scored for the CRPF team.

In the boys’ category, Hockey Jalandhar defeated Alfa Hockey Jalandhar 4-0. The Hockey Jalandhar was leading by 2-0 at half time. Rohan Bhushan, Joban Preet Singh, Harpreet Singh and Utkash Singh scored for the winners. In the league matches played earlier in the morning, Alpha Hockey defeated Round Glass Jalandhar 7-5 while Hockey Jalandhar secured their place in the finals by defeating Brockkie Jalandhar 5-4.

Sunita Rinku, wife of Sushil Rinku, Member Parliament, Jalandhar, distributed prizes to the boys’ teams and Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, Chairman, Punjab Container and Warehousing Corporation Limited, gave away the prizes to the women’s teams.

#Hockey #Kapurthala