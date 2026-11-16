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Home / Jalandhar / Rail Coach factory's Karan Kamboj from Kapurthala to represent India at Commonwealth meet

Rail Coach factory's Karan Kamboj from Kapurthala to represent India at Commonwealth meet

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Ashok Kaura
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:28 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, has another reason to celebrate as its young wrestler, Karan Kamboj, has been selected to represent India at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships 2026, scheduled to be held in Polokwane, South Africa, from December 4 to 6. Karan will compete in the 87-kg Greco-Roman category.

Just 22, Karan joined RCF last month under the Sports Talent Quota recruitment scheme. Despite his young age, he has established himself as a promising international wrestler through impressive performances at national and international competitions.

One of his notable achievements this year was winning a bronze medal at the Ulaanbaatar Open Wrestling Championship in Mongolia, where he showcased his skills against international opponents. He has also represented India at the World Wrestling Championships and the Under-23 World Wrestling Championships, further strengthening his credentials as an emerging talent.

His selection for the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships soon after joining RCF marks a significant milestone in his sporting career and reflects his dedication, discipline and hard work.

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RCF has consistently promoted sporting talent through its Sports Talent Quota recruitment programme, providing promising athletes with opportunities to pursue their sporting careers while contributing to the organisation. Karan’s selection is another example of the institution’s efforts to encourage sporting excellence.

Congratulating the wrestler, RCF General Manager Ajay Nandan and RCF Sports Association president K S Asla extended their best wishes for his upcoming international assignment. Members of the RCF sporting fraternity also congratulated him and expressed confidence that he would deliver an outstanding performance, bringing laurels to the country and the organisation.

Karan’s achievement has generated pride among the RCF fraternity and is expected to inspire other young wrestlers to pursue excellence through dedication and perseverance. The upcoming championship will offer him another opportunity to showcase his talent on the international stage.

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