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Home / Jalandhar / Rail One app installed by over 100 passengers

Rail One app installed by over 100 passengers

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:05 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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An official explains the benefits of the Railway One app to passengers.
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A special awareness campaign was conducted today at Jalandhar city and Amritsar railway stations today to promote digital ticketing and and encourage passengers to use the ‘Rail One’ app for ticket purchases.

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During the drive, railway staff installed the app on the mobile phones of more than 100 passengers at the two stations and explained its benefits. Passengers were informed that the app offers a 3 per cent discount on unreserved tickets, eliminates the need to stand in long queues at booking counters and enables fully online transactions.

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The campaign was organised under Divisional Railway Manager Sanjeev Kumar and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Basant Kumar.

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During the campaign, passengers were informed about the benefits of the ‘Rail One App’ through banners and stands displayed on the twin station premises. Rail department employees illustrated the benefits of the app to passengers.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Basant Kumar stated that the Ferozepur Railway Division aims to provide simple and accessible services to passengers through digital platforms. He said the app is playing a significant role.

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