Rail passenger attacked, looted

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 5

Two unidentified armed miscreants snatched an iPhone, Rs 42,000 and other valuables from a UP resident Imran Khan at the Phillaur railway station. The victim was waiting to board a Bareilly-bound train when the suspects attacked and wounded him before snatching valuables. The injured victim was admitted to the Civil Hospital. The police have registered a case.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Imran Khan #Phagwara