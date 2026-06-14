Railway Board DG reviews coach manufacturing, safety systems at RCF

Hitendra Malhotra, Director General-Safety, Railway Board, visited Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, on Friday. Malhotra held a comprehensive meeting with Ajay Nandan, general manager, along with principal heads of departments and other senior officers.

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The discussions covered key issues relating to coach safety, production performance and the manufacturing of new-generation coaches during the current financial year. On this occasion, the Design Department of RCF made a detailed presentation highlighting various initiatives undertaken by the factory to enhance safety in coaches and strengthen other critical safety features.

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During his visit to the workshop, Malhotra closely inspected the coach manufacturing processes and reviewed the production of a rake incorporating newly introduced safety features. He also examined the electrical equipment and systems installed in the coaches and held detailed discussions with RCF officials on various safety-related aspects. He shared valuable insights and suggestions for further strengthening safety measures in coach manufacturing. Appreciating the state-of-the-art infrastructure and efficient manufacturing processes at RCF, he offered constructive recommendations aimed at enhancing safety standards and operational efficiency.

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Malhotra also visited the Technical Training Centre (TTC) at RCF, where he reviewed the various training programmes being conducted for employees. He interacted with officials associated with training activities and examined the course content, training methodology and facilities available for skill development and capacity building.

Appreciating the technological advancements achieved by RCF, Malhotra advised the organisation to adopt and promote best practices for further enhancing safety features, productivity and operational excellence. He also assured that the Railway Board remains committed to extending all possible support to RCF in its pursuit of higher growth, innovation and technological advancement.

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Later, representatives of the recognised union submitted a memorandum to Malhotra highlighting various staff-related issues concerning employees’ welfare, working conditions and organisational development.