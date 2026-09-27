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Home / Jalandhar / Railway board member reviews production at RCF, Kapurthala

Railway board member reviews production at RCF, Kapurthala

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:42 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Employees work at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala. FILE PHOTO
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Sunil Kumar, Additional Member (production units), Railway Board, visited Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala on Saturday and reviewed the ongoing production activities and manufacturing facilities. On his arrival at RCF, Ajay Nandan, general manager, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, welcomed and greeted Sunil Kumar.

He visited the workshop and inspected the manufacturing activities related to Bangladesh Railway coaches. RCF is to manufacture 200 coaches for export to Bangladesh Railway and the production of first rake is in final stage. He also inspected the Vande Bharat trainset at the designated line near the wheel shop.

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After completion of the workshop inspection, a detailed meeting was held with the Ajay Nandan and senior officers of RCF. During the meeting, Sunil Kumar was given a detailed presentation highlighting the activities, production programmes and achievements of RCF. Various matters concerning production of Bangladesh Railway coaches, quality, technological advancements, various aspects related to timely completion of ongoing projects were also discussed. Deepak Tripathi, Director/ Technical (RITES) was also present on the occasion.

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Sunil Kumar also held a meeting with the recognised union and associations of RCF employees and interacted with their representatives. He gave patient hearing to the issues and demands raised by the representatives and paid special attention to their concerns.

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