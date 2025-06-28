An alert driver averted what could have been a major rail mishap when his train approached the Lohia rail crossing near Nakodar while the gate was still open to road traffic. The driver’s presence of mind and quick action brought the train to an emergency halt just in time, preventing a potential tragedy on Friday.

According to eyewitnesses, the crossing gate was open when the train unexpectedly neared the crossing. The driver, realising the imminent danger, immediately applied emergency brakes and stopped the train just short of the crossing. The gatekeeper, who was responsible for closing the barrier, was reportedly found asleep inside the cabin.

Despite repeated attempts by the train driver and guard to wake him, the gatekeeper failed to respond. Taking charge of the situation, the crew themselves shut the crossing gate. During the process, several two-wheelers were trapped inside the gate area, heightening the risk of an accident. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the train resumed its journey towards Lohian station shortly thereafter.

This is not the first time the gatekeeper has been accused of negligence. According to local residents, he had previously been found intoxicated while on duty.

On May 26 last year, he allegedly kept the crossing gate closed for hours allegedly under the influence of alcohol, causing severe inconvenience to commuters in the scorching summer heat. Following that incident, he was transferred to Firozepur but was later reassigned to the same crossing, raising questions about internal accountability within the railway administration.

As of now, no official statement or action has been announced by the railway authorities regarding the latest lapse. However, the incident has sparked public outrage and highlighted serious flaws in the management and supervision of critical railway infrastructure.

Local residents have expressed concern over the recurring negligence at the crossing and are demanding stricter oversight and prompt disciplinary action against the erring personnel. The swift response of the train driver and guard has been appreciated.