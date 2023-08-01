Railway Minister urged to ensure train halt at Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 31

A delegation of Sikh pilgrims met Union Minister Som Prakash with a demand to stop the Akal Takht Express train that runs from Amritsar to Kolkata every Tuesday and Friday at Phagwara.

Jathedar Bahadur Singh, former Sarpanch, Sangatpur, Gurbaksh Singh Atholi and Prem Singh Tir, who were part of the delegation, gave a letter of demand in the name of the Union Railway Minister and said that the Akal Takht Express departs from Amritsar and passes through Phagwara at around 7.15 in the morning. It goes to Kolkata via Patna Sahib. As this train does not have a stoppage at Phagwara railway station, people who want to visit Patna Sahib have to board this train at Jalandhar or Ludhiana.

This becomes a problem specially for women, elderly and the disabled pilgrims.

The Union Minister agreed with the demand and assured that he would personally meet the Railway Minister and request him to ensure the stoppage of Akal Takht Express train at Phagwara.

