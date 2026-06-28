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Home / Jalandhar / Indian Railways approves multiple underbridge projects in Phagwara

Indian Railways approves multiple underbridge projects in Phagwara

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:50 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Long-pending demands of residents for railway underbridge and an overbridge at several busy crossings in Phagwara have received a major boost, with the Railway Ministry approving multiple infrastructure projects aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity.

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Addressing a press conference here today, Former Union Minister Som Parkash said that the Railway Ministry has approved several long-awaited railway underbridge and overbridge projects in Phagwara after repeated representations highlighting the difficulties faced by residents due to prolonged closure of railway crossings on the Phagwara-Ludhiana rail route. He said these projects would significantly improve connectivity and provide much-needed relief to commuters.

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Som Parkash said a railway underbridge connecting Gobindpura with the Industrial Area has been sanctioned. He said residents of Gobindpura had been demanding the project for years as they were forced to cross the railway tracks even to reach the cremation ground. Construction of the underbridge is expected to begin shortly.

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He further said that work on the Nangal railway underbridge, which had already been sanctioned, was delayed due to pending permission for the felling of trees. After the required amount was deposited and the necessary clearance obtained, construction has resumed and is likely to be completed soon.

The former Union Minister said the Railway Ministry has also approved an underpass at Satnampura near Sugar Mill chowk, fulfilling a long-standing demand of residents and traders from Satnampura and Hadiabad, who had faced severe inconvenience in crossing the railway line.

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He added that approval has also been granted for the construction of a railway overbridge at Khera road. The project will be taken up after completion of the required documentation and formalities with the Punjab Government.

Som Parkash also pointed out that the Mauli railway underbridge has already been completed and is providing major relief to school students, employees and local residents by ensuring safe and smooth connectivity. He expressed hope that these infrastructure projects would considerably reduce traffic congestion, improve road safety and enhance connectivity across Phagwara.

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