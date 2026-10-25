Railways offers 50% return freight concession on parcel bookings

The Railways has introduced a 50 per cent discount on return journeys for round-trip parcel bookings on its Joint Parcel Product (JPP) Rapid Cargo Service trains, an integrated door-to-door freight and parcel delivery service. The move is expected to benefit potato traders in Jalandhar and other loading centres of the Ferozepur division by reducing transportation costs.

According to railway officials, potato loading in the division is mainly carried out from Jalandhar City, Kapurthala, Butari, Suranussi, Hoshiarpur, Kartarpur and Malian-Shahkot stations. Traders transporting potato consignments from these centres are likely to benefit from the concessional freight rates, depending on their logistics requirements.

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Under the scheme, traders, aggregators and logistics service providers booking parcel vans in advance for both onward and return journeys will pay only 1.5 times the one-way freight charge for the entire round trip. In effect, the full freight will be charged for the onward journey, while the return journey will be available at a 50 per cent discount. Bookings and payments for both trips will be completed in a single transaction, reducing paperwork and simplifying the process.

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The Railway Board has launched the scheme as a one-year pilot project aimed at making rail-based parcel transportation more economical, convenient and accessible.

Besides potato traders, the scheme is also expected to benefit businesses transporting other perishable commodities, including kinnow, which is loaded at Fazilka in the Ferozepur division. Lower return freight costs are expected to make rail transport a more cost-effective option for moving goods between markets.

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Railway authorities have urged traders, chambers of commerce and cargo aggregators to take advantage of the facility and avail themselves of the concessional rates.