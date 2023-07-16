Railways resumes train services from Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 15

In a major relief to passengers, the Railways resumed train services after several days of cancellations due to devastating floods in the region. Since July 9, the Railways had been cancelling trains bound for Saharanpur, Dehradun, Haridwar and various destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The cancellation of train services, coupled with nominal operations by the Punjab Roadways in the affected states, affected several people, forcing them to spend nights at railway stations.

Haryom Dutt, who travelled from Rishikesh to Punjab, was stranded at the Jalandhar Cantt railway station after Hemkunt Express was cancelled. He had to spend the entire day at a nearby religious place. However, Dutt expressed relief as the Railways resumed train services today, enabling him to board the train at 11 pm today.

Ahmad Alli, a resident of Bhagwanpur village near Roorkee, was stuck here after train services were suspended due to floods. He came to attend a family gathering for days. However, he got stranded here for eight days. The suspension of train services, coupled with temporary halt in bus operations, left him with no means of transportation. Kanta Rani from Laksar shared a similar tale of ordeal. She was returning to her village from Jammu by Hemkunt Express, which was diverted to Ludhiana instead of Rishikesh.

Several religious organisations, meanwhile, came forward during this challenging time, providing langar (community meals) and other essential supplies to help the stranded passengers.