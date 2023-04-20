Rain adds to woes of farmers in region

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, April 19

Amid the slow arrival of wheat in the mandis, the recent rain spell has worsened the situation. Farmers in the district are yet to harvest their crops and the rain has forced many of them to cancel their scheduled harvests. They are now hoping that the erratic weather conditions do not cause more setbacks in their fields.

Tarsem Singh, a farmer from Uggi village, said the crops were already flattened and the combines were not working efficiently. The cost of harvesting has also increased due to the delay in the process. Another farmer, Vineet from Nakodar, expressed his concern about the delay in harvesting and the need to wait for four to five more days.

Farmers in the mandis are taking extra precautions to prevent the crops from getting wet and ruined due to the rain. Ravinder Singh, another farmer, shared that the situation was becoming more challenging with each passing day and expressed his hope that there would be no more rain. He also mentioned that the yield was not great this time and the cost of harvesting had gone up.