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Home / Jalandhar / Rain brings down mercury, winter wears out again in Jalandhar

Rain brings down mercury, winter wears out again in Jalandhar

The mercury ranged from minimum of 11°C to maximum 20°C

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:51 PM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Sky remained overcast with intermittent drizzle bringing a significant drop in mercury in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune Photo: Sarabjit Singh
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Almost three weeks since the maximum day temperature had risen upto 32°C, the mercury ranged from minimum of 11 to maximum 20°C here on Monday.

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Most city residents, who had tucked away their winter wear, had to take them out again. Commuters could be spotted wearing thick jackets as in the peak winter season to protect themselves from cold winds throughout the day.

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Though it did not rain much, the temperature dropped all of a sudden. It started drizzling on Sunday evening. The light rainfall continued till this afternoon. The sky remained overcast throughout the day.

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“I had packed up all jackets and pullovers just 10 days ago thinking that the summer season was already in. We all had been wearing T-shirts for the last nearly two weeks. It was cloudy for the past three days, but the weather became cold all of a sudden this morning,” said Shalini, a schoolteacher, who said she wore a full-sleeve pullover throughout the day on Monday.

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