Rain brings relief, exposes Jalandhar’s drainage woes

Residents of Jalandhar heaved a sigh of relief after overnight showers brought respite from the oppressive heat and humidity. Rain, which began on Wednesday night, continued until the early hours of Thursday.

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The rainfall came amid concerns over an erratic monsoon after earlier forecasts of rain had failed to materialise. Temperatures, which had hovered between 36°C and 38°C over the past few days amid high humidity, dipped significantly. The maximum temperature settled around 34°C on Wednesday, while the minimum touched 24°C.

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Although sunny conditions returned on Thursday morning, the Meteorological Department has forecast more thunderstorms and rain over the next two days. Temperatures are expected to remain between 36°C and 37°C from July 4.

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Meanwhile, for low-lying areas of the city, the rain spelled misery as many areas witnessed severe waterlogging, restricting the movement of traffic.

Areas, including Lamma Pind Chowk, Prem Nagar, the 120-Foot Road, Domoria Bridge and Kasturba Nagar in Jalandhar Cantonment, remained waterlogged. In many localities, roads turned into a quagmire, while motorists were forced to navigate through pools of stagnant water.

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Lamma Pind Chowk was among the worst affected. A large stretch of the road remained submerged, creating difficulties for commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders who had to wade through waist-deep water.

“This is a perennial problem for which no lasting solution has been found. Last year too, heavy rain caused extensive problems across the city. Just one night of rain has again forced residents to wade through dirty water. Where is the city’s storm-water drainage system?” asked resident Anushka Chauhan.

Kasturba Nagar residents raise civic concerns

Meanwhile, residents of Kasturba Nagar in Jalandhar Cantonment expressed concern over persistent drainage, sewerage and water supply issues in the locality.

Residents said the lane comprising house no. 69 to 80 was the worst hit, with recurring waterlogging and rainwater carrying garbage into the area. They claimed that despite submitting a representation to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Cantonment Board on May 4, no permanent solution has been found.

After the recent rain, stagnant water reportedly entered nearby houses, creating inconvenience and raising concerns over hygiene and public health.

Residents also pointed out that a damaged boundary wall at the end of the lane allows garbage from an adjoining public area to enter the residential locality. This has led to the accumulation of waste, foul smell, mosquito breeding and unhygienic conditions.

Residents also alleged that when they approached the Cantonment Board office, responsibility was shifted between departments.