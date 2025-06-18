DT
Home / Jalandhar / Rain brings smile on Jalandhar residents' faces

Rain brings smile on Jalandhar residents' faces

Beneficial for paddy farmers, say experts; more showers expected
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:54 AM Jun 18, 2025 IST
Students enjoy jumping into puddles after light rain brings respite from scorching heat in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo Malkiat Singh
After days of sweltering heat, Jalandhar residents finally got a much-needed respite as light rain and cool breezes swept through the city today. The city, which had been reeling under an intense heat wave with temperatures soaring up to 45°C, experienced a noticeable drop in temperatures, much to the relief of citizens and farmers alike.

The brief yet refreshing drizzle brought smiles on many faces as streets, parks, and rooftops witnessed people stepping out to enjoy the sudden change in weather.

For the agricultural community, the change in weather couldn’t have come at a better time. Farmers and labourers engaged in the ongoing paddy sowing season welcomed the showers as a blessing. The cooler conditions are expected to ease the physical strain of working in the fields, which had become nearly unbearable over the past week.

“Working in 45-degree C heat was extremely exhausting. Today’s rain feels like a gift,” said Subegh Singh, a farmer from Nakodar.

Agricultural experts also pointed out that even light rainfall at this stage can be beneficial. A senior official from the Agriculture Department said, "The weather will be helpful for the paddy sowing in the district."

While the rain was not heavy enough to significantly impact irrigation needs, the drop in temperatures will prevent heat stress in workers.

City residents, too, found relief from the relentless heat. Children could be seen playing outside, and families took to balconies and terraces to enjoy the cool breeze. “It was like living in an oven for the past few days. The fan and cooler were of no use. But today, we finally got a relief,” said Ravneet Kaur, a banking professional.

The local authorities have urged residents to continue staying hydrated and watch out for sudden changes in weather, as sporadic heat and humidity may still follow. However, with forecast indicating the possibility of more showers in the coming days, optimism is on the rise.

