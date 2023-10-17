Rain lashes Jalandhar, mercury dips

Jalandhar, October 16
As it rained for the second day on Monday, the temperature in the region dropped by at least 7°Celsius.
It rained in the wee hours of Sunday after which heavy downpour started around 7.45 am today also. It kept on pouring till around noon. Most people said they had switched off their fans and had taken out their full-sleeve shirts for some warmth. The farmers who have been engaged in paddy harvesting and have been taking their produce to the mandis said that they had to arrange for huge sheets of tarpaulins to keep their produce safe.
