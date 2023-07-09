Rain spells chaos on city roads

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 8

While rain brought relief to people from hot and humid weather conditions here, it spelled trouble for residents as waterlogging was witnessed in various parts of the city today. Most of the roads were flooded with rainwater due to which people had to face a lot of problems.

Contrary to tall claims of the smart city, several areas were inundated due to rain. There was ankle-deep water in various parts of the city and vehicles were seen stuck in long traffic jams due to waterlogging. Potholes filled with rainwater increased the commuters’ woes.

The rain further aggravated the problem of sewer blockage in Ekta Nagar, Phase 1 area, falling under the Central constituency.

Dark clouds hover over the sky in Jalandhar on Saturday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Overflowing sewage and stinking water added to the woes of Ekta Nagar residents, posing a threat of vector-borne diseases. The issue was even taken up with BJP resident Ashok Sareen Hickey who met area residents on Friday.

Residents said overflowing sewage and foul smell emanating from it made their life miserable. The situation worsened after the rain. It had become impossible to pass through the area due to the foul smell. Stagnant water also poses a threat of diseases such as typhoid, jaundice and skin infections.

There were reports of waterlogging from Transport Nagar, Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway and Domoriah underpass.

Surinder Singh, a resident, said: “Domoriah underpass gets flooded even after a short spell of rain. No one has been able to solve the problem of waterlogging on this bridge. It becomes a nightmare for residents here whenever it rains.”