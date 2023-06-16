 Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city : The Tribune India

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Uprooted trees, inundated roads pose challenge in restoring electricity

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

A power pole uprooted by heavy downpour and wind in Jalandhar on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 15

A fierce windstorm accompanied by heavy rain wreaked havoc in the city on Wednesday evening, causing significant damage to the power infrastructure, uprooting numerous trees, triggering power outages, disrupting water supply and inundating roads, leading to severe traffic congestion.

Vehicles wade through a flooded road in Jalandhar on Thursday.

The Urban Estate area emerged as the most affected zone, with a large number of trees uprooted outside houses and on roads. Additionally, several utility poles and transformers were damaged, exacerbating the disruption. Power supply remained affected for more than 15 hours in many areas, with some locations only seeing restoration today late in the evening.

According to initial assessments from the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), approximately 140 poles and 13 transformers across the city suffered damage, and minor faults were reported in the feeders. The PSPCL estimates a loss of around Rs 40 lakh at present, but the final figure may increase as assessments are still going on.

Jagdish Chander, a resident of Urban Estate, Phase-1, expressed his anguish over the devastating impact of the storm. He stated that park number 12 of Urban Estate Phase-1 and the surrounding areas witnessed unprecedented destruction and loss. Fallen trees and heavy branches were strewn all over, obstructing traffic movement and creating a sense of fear and distress among the residents. Chander emphasised the urgent need for the administration to take note of the catastrophic situation and implement immediate emergency measures to restore normalcy.

In the aftermath of the storm, social media platforms were flooded with complaints about electricity disruptions. People sought information about the situation and shared PSPCL complaint numbers to lodge their grievances. Criticism was directed at the administration for being ill-prepared, as fallen trees were yet to be cleared from the roads. Due to a shortage of linemen within the PSPCL, repair work took twice as long, exacerbating the frustration of the residents.

Even former councillor Aruna Arora posted on her FB page today saying that she kept waiting to meet the PSPCL officials at their office but to no avail. In her post, she said there was neither electricity in the Model Town area since last evening, nor was there any update about its restoration from the electricity department.

Sandeep Kaur, another resident, highlighted the need for the government to prepare for such weather events, which have become increasingly common due to climate change.

She emphasised the necessity for adequate staffing within the power corporation and municipal corporation to effectively address such situations. She further criticised the administration and traffic police for their failure to manage the crisis, citing non-functional traffic lights and the absence of deployed officials. Prolonged traffic jams, waterlogged roads and general chaos prevailed throughout the city, leaving commuters stranded in the rain.

Gulshan Chutani, Superintending Engineer of the Distribution System at PSPCL Jalandhar, acknowledged the challenges faced by the power corporation. He assured the public that the staff had been working tirelessly since the onset of the windstorm to expedite repairs to damaged power lines and utility poles.

Chutani attributed the widespread disruption to the intensity of the storm and emphasised the power corporation's commitment to restore power supply as quickly as possible.

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

