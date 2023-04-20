Rain, strong winds bring relief, pour misery

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 19

City residents faced the aftermath of high-velocity winds and rain that swept through the city in the early hours of Wednesday. While the sudden change in weather provided relief from the scorching heat, it also caused significant damage to power infrastructure, vehicles and uprooted several trees.

As per information, strong winds damaged the roofs of shanties near Chuggiti as well as huts belonging to migrant labourers and beggars near the Pathankot bypass. Fortunately, no casualties or major loss of property were reported.

High-velocity winds uprooted trees at several places in the city such as 66ft Road, Cool Road, Model Town Mall Road, Football Chowk, Nakodar Chowk and Ladowali Road. Broken branches damaged vehicles and electricity poles and wires, leading to power outages in several areas. A police beat box was also reportedly damaged due to strong winds at Nakodar Chowk.

According to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials, a few electricity poles were damaged due to uprooting of trees, causing disruptions to power supply in certain areas for hours.

Signboards and hoardings were also blown away by the storm.