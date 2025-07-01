DT
Home / Jalandhar / Rains make potholed Chugitti road into accident-prone

Rains make potholed Chugitti road into accident-prone

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:51 AM Jul 01, 2025 IST
The condition of the pothole-ridden road near Chugitti worsens due to the ongoing rain in Jalandhar. Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh.
The condition of roads near Chugitti Chowk and several other areas in Jalandhar has worsened, with rainfall turning poor roads into a nightmare for commuters. The stretch from Chugitti Chowk towards Guru Nanak Pura Road is one of the affected, where potholes filled with rainwater have made daily travel a risky affair.

Locals complain that the situation has remained neglected for months, and the rain has only added to their misery. The water-filled potholes not only pose a danger to vehicles, but also increase the possibility of accidents.

“I use this road every day, and now my family warns me not to go on my Activa because they’re scared I may fall,” said 62-year-old Arvind Dutta, a resident of the area. “The Municipal Corporation cannot even provide us with basic necessities. Commuting here leads to backaches and what not.”

Residents say that the corporation has failed to take any concrete action.

The road conditions have become a concern for two-wheeler riders and elderly citizens. “The potholes are not just inconvenient, they’re dangerous. I’ve seen people nearly fall off their bikes trying to avoid them,” said another daily commuter. “When it rains, the water covers the holes and you don’t know how deep these are," he added.

Locals are urging the municipal authorities to act urgently and carry out proper resurfacing of the road rather than resorting to temporary fixes.

As monsoon rain continues, the condition is expected to deteriorate further unless immediate intervention is made.

Commissioner inspects Wariana dump site

MC Commissioner Gautam Jain conducted an on-site inspection of the Wariana dump today. During the visit, officials from the B&R (Buildings and Roads) Branch were present and given specific instructions regarding the smooth functioning of waste disposal operations.

Keeping in view the ongoing monsoon season, the Commissioner directed the authorities to ensure that garbage collection vehicles do not face any difficulty in dumping waste at the Wariana site. He emphasized the need for uninterrupted waste management services, especially during the rainy season when access to such sites can become problematic.

The inspection aimed to identify potential challenges and ensure that preventive measures are in place to avoid any disruptions in sanitation and cleanliness efforts across the city.

