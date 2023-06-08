Rainstorm wreaks havoc on city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 7

Even as the high speed winds and rainstorm on Tuesday night brought down the mercury, it caused much devastation in the entire city.

Several trees got uprooted in parks and roadsides and blocked passage along Ladowali Road, Maqsudan vegetable market, Pathankot bypass, Urban Estate, Sodal area and Doaba Chowk. One side of the road in front of the Suwidha Centre of the District Administrative Complex got blocked till this morning as a heavy tree from the divider fell off. The tree fell upon three battery-operated autorickshaws lying parked there, damaging them partially.

As a precautionary measure, PSPCL switched off the power supply in the city. Since early this morning, PSPCL received several complaints of power lines getting snapped and electricity poles getting uprooted and the staff especially the linemen and JEs got a heavy load of repair work. Meanwhile, in a freak incident a class VIII girl from New Gopal Nagar lost her life as a flower pot from the rooftop of her balcony fell on her head.