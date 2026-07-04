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Home / Jalandhar / Raipur Dabba academy felicitates medal-winning wrestlers

Raipur Dabba academy felicitates medal-winning wrestlers

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:42 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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The Raipur Dabba Wrestling Olympic Academy, Phagwara, in collaboration with the Kapurthala Wrestling Association, organised a felicitation ceremony to honour medal-winning wrestlers who brought laurels to the district in the Under-23 Freestyle and Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship held at Baba Flaiya Ji, Shergarh.

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The function was held under the leadership of former chief wrestling coach of India PR Sondhi and Kapurthala Wrestling Association district president Rimple Kumar.

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During the event, wrestlers Vishal and Sohan Lal of the Raipur Dabba Wrestling Olympic Academy were felicitated for their impressive performances, while Kapurthala’s Greco-Roman gold medallist Vanshdeep and his coach Hari Krishna were also congratulated for their remarkable success.

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Vishal clinched the gold medal in the Under-23 Freestyle Wrestling category, while Vanshdeep secured the gold medal in the Under-23 Greco-Roman event, bringing pride to Kapurthala district. Sohan Lal also earned appreciation after winning a bronze medal in the championship.

The Raipur Dabba Wrestling Olympic Academy presented a cash reward of Rs 3,100 to gold medallist Vishal, while bronze medallist Sohan Lal was awarded Rs 1,100. The Kapurthala Wrestling Association also honoured the medal winners with two kilograms of desi ghee each, reimbursement of their travel expenses and traditional siropas as a mark of respect and encouragement.

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Speaking on the occasion, former chief wrestling coach of India PR Sondhi said the wrestlers’ achievements were the result of relentless hard work, strict discipline and the dedicated guidance of their coaches. He said the young athletes had enhanced the reputation of Kapurthala and Punjab through their outstanding performances and expressed confidence that they would continue to excel at higher levels of competition.

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