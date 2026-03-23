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Home / Jalandhar / Raipur Dabba Academy wrestlers clinch gold at state championship

Raipur Dabba Academy wrestlers clinch gold at state championship

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:07 AM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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Winners display their medals.
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Wrestlers Suraj (70 kg) and Karan Veer Sangha of Raipur Dabba Academy, Phagwara, won gold medals in their respective categories at the Punjab State Wrestling Championship held at Lang Stadium.

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Former chief national wrestling coach of India, PR Sondhi, lauded the achievement of the young grapplers and appreciated their hard work and dedication. He said that with consistent training and guidance, these wrestlers had attained the potential to excel at national and international levels.

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The achievement has brought pride to the wrestling academy and highlighted the growing talent emerging from the region in the sport of wrestling.

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