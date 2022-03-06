Raising voice against war, students march for peace

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, March 5

A huge assembly of Lovely Professional University (LPU) students from all states and UTs of India and more than 40 countries organised a four-kilometre-long ‘World Peace Rally’ on the campus.

Students were seen holding placards with messages of peaceful living and brotherly existence globe over. Famous global song ‘We are the one; we are the world’, sung by all top singers of the world in a voice continuously echoed across the campus. The rally started from the Shanti Devi Mittal auditorium of the university and covered all 64 blocks of the university.

Students urged that our brains and bodies should always be ready for empathy, humanity, cooperation, unity, togetherness, collaboration and other such-related elements only, instead of any discords. Various placards had messages such as – “Say no to any war”, “End the hatred and violence; This planet is only for peace”, “War is always a failure, avoid it; Peace will save the world”, “Bullets bring bruises; not peace”, “Peace is Angel, War is Ghost”, “Escape killings; Nurture Lives” and so many other.

Side by side, peace favouring addresses were made and small-scripted “Nukkad Nataks” for observance of fraternity and friendship in all continents were also mesmerisingly enacted. LPU’s faculty and staff members were also a part of the meaningful rally organised to bring an end to global disturbances and chaotic environment.