Raizada Hansraj Stadium goes for a makeover

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 8

Giving a complete makeover to the Raizada Hansraj Stadium here, the District Badminton Association (DBA) on Tuesday inaugurated a slew of new projects to the tune of Rs30 lakh.

Deputy Commissioner and DBA president Ghanshyam Thori inaugurated five projects including a restaurant, yoga and aerobics centre, sports goods shop, physiotherapy centre and a selfie point. It is for the first time that the stadium has witnessed upgradation on such a large scale.

Thori applauded the commendable work done by the interim committee of the DBA to develop the stadium into a badminton hub of high standards. “In a short span of just three years, the stadium has consistently been undertaking so many initiatives for the infrastructure upgradation. All such measures will surely provide an impetus to the performance and badminton skills of the players, so that they can compete not only at the state level but also at the national and international levels,” Thori said.

Thori also distributed fresh membership cards to the life members of the DBA through which they could also avail discounts for all new facilities. Besides, the wards of life members will also get a discount in getting coaching at the Olympian Dipankar Academy.

Member Secretary of DBA and former national player Ritin Khanna thanked all those dignitaries who have sanctioned grants for undertaking the projects besides the cooperation extended by the DC. Giving details of the projects, Khanna said the restaurant had been built at a cost of Rs 20 lakh out of which Rs 10 lakh had been sanctioned by Jalandhar Central MLA Rajinder Beri and Rs 4.81 lakh had come from the District Relief Society by the DC.

Khanna said that Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP had sanctioned a grant of Rs 5 lakh for the yoga and aerobics centre. “Since the players undergo rigorous practice in the stadium, injury is a very natural phenomenon but there was no availability of a physiotherapist in the stadium. Now, the newly set up centre would provide the much needed medical care to the players,” added Khanna.

The sports shop would enable the players to purchase sports related equipment at competitive price including, shuttlecocks, shoes, rackets, clothing, racket stringing etc from within the stadium. A new selfie point ‘I love badminton’ too has come as a new centre of attraction for everyone.