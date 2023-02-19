 Raja Warring takes opinion from leaders on candidature : The Tribune India

Jalandhar ls bypoll

Raja Warring takes opinion from leaders on candidature

PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring during a meeting. Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 18

On the sidelines of the event to galvanise party set-up for ‘Hath se hath jodo’ campaign being initiated by the Congress, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday held meetings with senior party leaders seeking their opinion for the candidature of Jalandhar Parliamentary bypoll.

Post his programme at Congress Bhawan, he held a meeting with all MLAs, halqa incharges of the nine Assembly segments of Jalandhar, Jalandhar presidents and vice presidents at a hotel on Bhagwan Mahavir Marg. He individually sought the opinion of these leaders, including Jalandhar North MLA Avtar Henry, Shahkot MLA Hardev Singh Laddi, Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli, Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary, Nakodar in-charge Dr Navjot Dahiya, Kartarpur in-charge Chaudhary Surinder Singh, Jalandhar West in-charge Sushil Rinku and Jalandhar Central in-charge Rajinder Beri.

While earlier it was being strongly considered to hand over ticket to wife of the deceased MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s wife, the fact that the PPCC chief took individual opinion of all representatives of the Assembly seats indicates that the party is giving a thought to have more options. Five or six MLAs and halqa incharges were in favour of ex-Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi contesting from here as the candidate.

Clearly, Vikramjit wants the ticket to remain in his family. Party insiders also said he has also showed his keenness in his wife instead of his mother Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary to be projected as the candidate owing to age factor. Vikramjit, however, termed it purely as a “gossip”. Since Chaudhary Surinder Singh is Vikramjit’s cousin, he too is learnt to be partially supporting the family. Rinku, who has all the support from Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, and few other senior leaders in the party is seemingly himself interested to contest.

Warring reportedly called in every MLA individually to seek his opinion saying that the party did not want to impose a decision and instead was preferring to have opinion of the local leadership. Interestingly, former Jalandhar MP Mahinder Singh Kaypee’s presence at the Congress Bhawan meeting also remained present in the ‘Hath se hath jodo’ campaign. He too has been putting his claim on the seat. His presence in the party meetings after a long time certainly made several leaders uncomfortable. For the same reason, he did not meet anyone and left the venue soon after.

Meanwhile, Raja Warring is set to be in Jalandhar on Monday and Tuesday again for some party events.

