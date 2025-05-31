Rajya Sabha member joins delegation to Greece

Rajya Sabha member Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal is currently in Greece as part of an multi-party parliamentary delegation from India, visiting the Hellenic Republic from May 27 to 29, 2025.

This high-level visit underscores India’s united stance against terrorism and its ongoing commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Greece.

The delegation, following successful engagements in Russia and Slovenia, is scheduled to meet Greek Parliamentarians, senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, think tanks, the Indian diaspora, media representatives and other key stakeholders during their stay.

Dr Mittal stated, “India and Greece share deep civilisational ties and a relationship founded on mutual respect and a shared commitment to peace. This visit will focus on addressing the global menace of terrorism and reaffirming the Indo-Greek cultural and strategic ties that span over 2,500 years.”

These engagements are expected to highlight India’s commitment to unity, peace, and its firm resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. India and Greece enjoy a steadily strengthening partnership, built on shared democratic values, economic collaboration, and enduring cultural connections.