DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / Rajya Sabha member joins delegation to Greece

Rajya Sabha member joins delegation to Greece

Rajya Sabha member Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal is currently in Greece as part of an multi-party parliamentary delegation from India, visiting the Hellenic Republic from May 27 to 29, 2025. This high-level visit underscores India’s united stance against terrorism and...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:55 AM May 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Rajya Sabha member Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal is currently in Greece as part of an multi-party parliamentary delegation from India, visiting the Hellenic Republic from May 27 to 29, 2025.

Advertisement

This high-level visit underscores India’s united stance against terrorism and its ongoing commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Greece.

The delegation, following successful engagements in Russia and Slovenia, is scheduled to meet Greek Parliamentarians, senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, think tanks, the Indian diaspora, media representatives and other key stakeholders during their stay.

Advertisement

Dr Mittal stated, “India and Greece share deep civilisational ties and a relationship founded on mutual respect and a shared commitment to peace. This visit will focus on addressing the global menace of terrorism and reaffirming the Indo-Greek cultural and strategic ties that span over 2,500 years.”

These engagements are expected to highlight India’s commitment to unity, peace, and its firm resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. India and Greece enjoy a steadily strengthening partnership, built on shared democratic values, economic collaboration, and enduring cultural connections.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts