Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal offers jobs for flood-hit in Lovely Professional University

Ashok Mittal, Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, today announced that one person of each family that has lost a member in the state floods would get a job in his family-owned Lovely Professional University.

As many as 43 persons have died in the floods, considered the most devastating in the recent history of the state.

Mittal, who is also the Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, said that the next of kin of these victims would be given a job, based on their educational qualifications.

“This is my own little contribution to rebuilding the lives of the flood-affected people. Since there is a process to giving a government job, I want to give them jobs immediately in my business enterprises, so have decided to recruit the members of flood-hit families,” said Mittal.

The MP said that after the flood waters recede in affected areas, there is bound to be a lot of silt deposition in farms and it would be difficult to remove the same and begin farming immediately. “At this time, these people will need a source of income and we will try that more and more private enterprises come forward to offer jobs to such persons,” he said.

He said that the devastation caused by floods was “as big a tragedy that hit Punjab as the Partition of India or the re-organisation of the state”.

“Punjab and Punjabis have already been at the forefront in helping anyone in need and now, it is time to stand with Punjab. With 1,900 villages affected and 15 per cent of the area affected by floods, the government, too, is struggling to offer relief and rehabilitation to victims,” he said.