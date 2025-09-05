DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal offers jobs for flood-hit in Lovely Professional University

Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal offers jobs for flood-hit in Lovely Professional University

Mittal, who is also the Chancellor of the family-owned university, said a family member of those who died in the floods would be given a job based on his/her educational qualifications
article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:13 PM Sep 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ashok Mittal, Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab
Advertisement

Ashok Mittal, Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, today announced that one person of each family that has lost a member in the state floods would get a job in his family-owned Lovely Professional University.

Advertisement

As many as 43 persons have died in the floods, considered the most devastating in the recent history of the state.

Mittal, who is also the Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, said that the next of kin of these victims would be given a job, based on their educational qualifications.

Advertisement

“This is my own little contribution to rebuilding the lives of the flood-affected people. Since there is a process to giving a government job, I want to give them jobs immediately in my business enterprises, so have decided to recruit the members of flood-hit families,” said Mittal.

The MP said that after the flood waters recede in affected areas, there is bound to be a lot of silt deposition in farms and it would be difficult to remove the same and begin farming immediately. “At this time, these people will need a source of income and we will try that more and more private enterprises come forward to offer jobs to such persons,” he said.

Advertisement

He said that the devastation caused by floods was “as big a tragedy that hit Punjab as the Partition of India or the re-organisation of the state”.

“Punjab and Punjabis have already been at the forefront in helping anyone in need and now, it is time to stand with Punjab. With 1,900 villages affected and 15 per cent of the area affected by floods, the government, too, is struggling to offer relief and rehabilitation to victims,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts